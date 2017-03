GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 1 in Guilford is closed between Moose Hill Road and West Lake Avenue because of a serious accident with multiple injuries.

Authorities say that the serious two-car accident happened in the 2700 block of Boston Post Road on Saturday and that the road will be closed for an extended period of time while the crash is investigated. Drivers should find an alternate route and avoid the area. There is no other information on the accident at this time.