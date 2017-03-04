Several cars vandalized near UConn Storrs

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — More patrols will be on the streets near the University of Connecticut on Saturday after several cars were found vandalized.

University officials say five cars had all of their wheels and tires stolen at some point overnight late Thursday or early Friday near the UConn Storrs campus.

The university says four vehicles at Hilltop and one vehicle at the Celeron Apartments were vandalized.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (860) 486-4800.

UConn Police says they will also have increased patrols monitoring parking lots for suspicious activity.