Shamrock & Roll 5K New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A road race in New Haven to get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit is happening this Sunday. Below are all the details:

March 5, 2017 @ Toad’s Place, New Haven, CT

Get ready for Connecticut’s largest St. Patrick’s themed road race!

Enjoy a flat course and after party with BEER at New Haven’s legendary Toad’s Place for runners 21+. Race is again limited to 2,500 participants. Register early to guarantee your spot!

Early Packet Pick-Up: March 3 & March 4, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Woodbridge Running Company, 7 Landin Street in Woodbridge, CT.

Raceday Schedule:

7:30 a.m. – Packet pick-up and registration

9:00 a.m. – 5K Start

9:30 a.m. – Post race party

10:30 a.m. – Awards Ceremony

Awards: Top three race finishers in each age group. Age groups: Men & Women 12 & under, 13-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+

Tell your family and friends to join you in this fun 5K! We will be accepting raceday entries beginning at 7:30am. Entrants can also register at Woodbridge Running Co. on Friday 3/3 & Saturday 3/4 during packet pickup.

Dress up! Don’t forget to dress up in your best St. Patrick’s Day themed costumes! Awards presented to best individual and group costumer. In addition to overall and age category winners, awards also given to shortest, tallest and slowest finisher! *Must be present to win!

Tech tees: Long sleeve tech shirts to the first 2,000 entrants! Sizes are first come, first serve. To guarantee your size, visit our early packet pick-up! All remaining participants receive cotton tees. Shirts are not for sale.

Parking: Roads will close shortly before 9am. Street parking will be available for participants. Meters do no run on Sundays – FREE PARKING! Suggested parking along Broadway, York Street and Elm Street allows easy access after the race. To avoid any race day stress, arrive early!

Post-Race Party! Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day after the race with an exciting awards ceremony, live music, food, beverages and beer for 21+!

Register Online: http://www.wplr.com/event-guide/2017/01/11/991-plr-shamrock-roll-5k