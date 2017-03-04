Wanted man sends police on multi-town pursuit before being arrested

(WTNH) — The East Haven Police Department has apprehended a man who violated parole after a serious assault investigation led officers to him in North Branford on Friday.

On Friday, investigators were conducting surveillance on a house in North Branford in connection to an assault with a hammer. The suspect, 25-year-old Martezz Banks, had several outstanding arrest warrants including one out of East Haven for assult in the first degree. He allegedly assaulted someone with a hammer during a dispute at a private residence.

Banks is also wanted for a fully extraditable parole violation. While conducting surveillance, investigators observed Banks’ vehicle idling in a parking lot and contacted the North Branford Police Department for assistance with conducting a motor vehicle stop if it went mobile. Soon after, a person fitting Banks’ description got into the driver’s seat and proceeded south on Branford Road. A North Branford police officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Branford Road on the vehicle. As the officer approached Banks’ vehicle, Banks accelerated, engaging officers on a pursuit. He continued south on Branford Road and west on Route 1, striking several unrelated vehicles. He continued onto I-95 southbound into East Haven. Banks exited the highway briefly at exit 51 (Frontage Road), but entered it again using the next on-ramp. At this point in the chase, another officer entered the highway to help.

Banks continued on I-95 to I-91 and exited the highway at exit 5 (State Street). There, Banks encountered a large amount of traffic and collided with the rear of a vehicle stopped on the off-ramp. Banks then exited his vehicle from the passenger side and fled on foot towards James Street. Two police officers pursued Banks on foot until he surrendered on James Street under an overpass. Banks was apprehended without further incident.

An inspection of Banks’ vehicle showed a female and infant child inside. Neither of them were injured, but both were transported to the hospital for precautionary measures. Banks was also transported to the hospital for an evaluation and was subsequently turned over to the New Haven Department of Parole for his parole violation warrant. Banks remains in the custody of parole. He will be served with East Haven’s active arrest warrant and will be additionally charged for the events that lead up to his apprehension in the coming days.