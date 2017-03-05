Connecticut casino opponents meeting in East Windsor

A former movie theater complex has been chosen to be the site of Connecticut's third casino (WTNH)
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Anti-casino activists are meeting in East Windsor as two tribes have proposed a casino in the Connecticut town.

The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut is hosting a meeting at East Windsor High School Monday evening to discuss the “social and economic costs” of casinos.

Former Republican Congressman Robert Steele is expected to give a presentation. He’s the author of “The Curse: Big-Time Gambling’s Seduction of A Small New England Town.”

The meeting comes as state lawmakers have scheduled a Thursday hearing on legislation allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to open their proposed casino.

The tribes, which own the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos, hope the facility would compete with MGM’s planned resort in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts.

The town’s Board of Selectmen is also hosting a casino forum Thursday.

