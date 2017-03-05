Connecticut lawmakers grapple with education funding plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s system for distributing public education funds has been a source of complaints for years, with cities and towns arguing that the complicated formula is unfair, inadequate and underfunded.

Now facing a projected $1.7 billion budget deficit and a judge’s recent ruling that parts of the funding system are unconstitutional, state legislators are under pressure to finally overhaul the 28-year-old Education Cost Sharing grant.

With limited financial resources, the General Assembly is grappling with how to meet Connecticut’s state constitutional obligation to provide all students with adequate education.

How and whether that will happen during this year’s regular legislative session, which ends June 7, remains unclear.