LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple fire departments came together to fight a garage fire on¬†Saturday night.

According to the Old Saybrook Fire Department’s Facebook page, the Old Saybrook Fire Department Rapid Intervention Team responded to a garage fire in Lyme.

The Lyme Fire Company, Lyme Ambulance and East Haddam Fire all helped Old Saybrook’s Fire Department battle the flames.

Officials say there were no injuries reported from the fire.

There is no word on what sparked the blaze.