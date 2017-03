NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man was arrested Sunday for growing marijuana in his home, police say.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Paul Mitchell was growing marijuana in an upstairs bedroom of his Ledge Road home. They say Mitchell was on probation and the operation was found during a home visit.

Police say they found marijuana plants, tools, and accessories. Mitchell was held on a $2,500 bond.