New London man charged with breach of peace after argument

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from New London has been charged with breach of peace after a dispute on Sunday.

Police say they were called to a loud, verbal dispute on Connecticut Avenue involving two females that started on the front porch and continued onto the sidewalk. A witness told police that a silver Nissan Armada arrived. A person inside of the vehicle, later identified as 30-year-old Jarell Brown of New London, exited the vehicle and joined in on the argument.

After a few minutes, Brown returned to the driver’s side of the vehicle and reached in the open door while still arguing with the crowd that had formed. At that time, Brown removed a pistol in a holster from the driver’s side and hid the gun behind his right hip as he walked towards the crowd. He then returned to the vehicle and was no longer in possession of the weapon.

After a few more minutes of arguing, Brown fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Police say none of the participants in the argument were aware Brown possessed the weapon other than the witness.

Officers happened to be in the area and stopped Brown’s vehicle on Blackhall Street. Brown had a loaded Glock .45 caliber pistol with 10 rounds in his waistband. He did, however, possess a valid Connecticut Concealed Pistol Permit, according to officials.

Brown was charged with breach of peace. Police seized his weapon, the ammunition and his permit.