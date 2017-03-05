People jump into ocean to support Connecticut Brain Freeze

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s freezing outside for most people, but there is a group of people that are hopping into the water for a good cause, The Connecticut Brain Freeze on Sunday.

Participants of the Connecticut Brain Freeze are challenged to dip into ice-cold ocean water to raise awareness and much-needed resources for brain tumor-specific programs.

The event is at Savin Rock Conference Center on Rock Street in West Haven. The registration started at 11 a.m., but the program and activities are being held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The dip will start at 12:30 p.m.

The event is hosted by the National Brain Tumor Society. The Connecticut Brain Freeze offers individuals and teams a chance to honor and remember loved ones, connect with others interested in the brain tumor cause and helps to educate the local community on the diverse needs of the brain tumor community.

All of the funds raised through their events helps allow the National Brian Tumor Society to advance research and public policy to improve the availability of new and better treatments and fuel the discovery of a cure for brain tumors.