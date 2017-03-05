Police find wanted violent suspect in Hartford

Related Coverage Police search for wanted violent suspect in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have found a man who they were looking for in connection to an attempted armed robbery that resulted in one person suffering multiple stab wounds and a head laceration.

According to Hartford Police, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, they found 35-year-old Daniel Duffy sleeping on a bench in Union Station in Hartford. Union Station Security called the police about someone sleeping in the lobby. Once Hartford Police officers responded, they recognized Duffy and took him into custody without incident. Officials say Duffy was taken directly to Hartford Correctional Center and was given to the custody of parole.

Hartford Police Department as well as several other law enforcement agencies had been actively looking for Duffy. Officers considered Duffy to be dangerous. Duffy is a suspect in an attempted armed robbery that resulted in a victim suffering multiple stab wounds and a large cut to his head when he was struck with a carjack. This incident happened in Bolton on February 28.

Duffy is currently on parole for committing an armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008. According to officers, Duffy is a suspect in many incidents in Hartford as well as in other towns in the region. Additional arrest warrants are expected for him.