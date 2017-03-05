Put Your Best Fork Forward

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – March is National Nutrition Month which means its the perfect time to put our best fork forward to make healthier food and lifestyle choices. Registered dietitian, Pat Baird, stopped by the studio to give us three simple tips to help you lose weight and feel better.

1. Choose the Right Plan:
There is NO one-size fits all so don’t make someone else’s choice
Vegan, gluten-free or other diet du jour is likely to fail if you’re not committed to it
Do the research to be sure your choice is safe, health and effective
Write it down; use an APP; get a coach

2. Eat More Fruits & Veggies
There are lots of bonuses: vitamins, minerals, fiber for very few calories
Aim for more whole fruits and veggies rather than juices
Start with snacks: popcorn (yes, popcorn), baby tomatoes, blueberries; roasted Brussels sprouts, cauliflower
Include in casseroles and entrees to add volume and satiety while lowering calories

3. How Much?
How much we eat is as important as what we eat.
Start to weight and measure at home
Use a food scale, measuring cups, etc.
Get a visual picture of favorite foods and use as a barometer for eating out

