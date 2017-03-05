State, Better Business Bureau mark Consumer Protection Week

Associated Press logo By Published:
Money rotating

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State officials and the Connecticut Better Business Bureau are offering tips to avoid being scammed as part of National Consumer Protection Week.

The national awareness campaign runs Sunday through Saturday.

The state Department of Consumer Protection and the Better Business Bureau are urging people to shred documents, organize important paperwork and increase online password security. They recommend not using the same password for more than one account and enabling two-step verification for accounts.

They also will be offering daily tips on their websites and social media accounts.

State Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan Harris says it’s a good time for consumers to take a few minutes to protect themselves from identity theft and scams.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s