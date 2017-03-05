Stop & Shop alerts customers to SoyNut Butter Recall

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is alerting its customers of the voluntarily recall of SoyNut Butter on Sunday.

Stop & Shop has removed the I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter from their stores after hearing the product could be linked to an outbreak of E.coli O157:H7.

The product included in this recall is I.M. Healthy Creamy SoyNut Butter. The UPC code is 65498991010 with “Best By” dates of 8/30/18 and 8/31/18.

Although most strains of E.coli are harmless, others can make you sick. The E.coli that may be in this recalled product is a bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea. Seniors, very young children and people with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to food-bourne illnesses.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions. They should also bring their receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call SoyNut Butter Co. at 1-800-288-1012. Customers may also call Stop & Shop’s Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772 for more information.