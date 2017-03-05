Stop & Shop alerts customers to SoyNut Butter Recall

By Published:
2016-08-15 Product recall

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is alerting its customers of the voluntarily recall of SoyNut Butter on Sunday.

Stop & Shop has removed the I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter from their stores after hearing the product could be linked to an outbreak of E.coli O157:H7.

The product included in this recall is I.M. Healthy Creamy SoyNut Butter. The UPC code is 65498991010 with “Best By” dates of 8/30/18 and 8/31/18.

Although most strains of E.coli are harmless, others can make you sick. The E.coli that may be in this recalled product is a bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea. Seniors, very young children and people with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to food-bourne illnesses.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions. They should also bring their receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call SoyNut Butter Co. at 1-800-288-1012. Customers may also call Stop & Shop’s Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772 for more information.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s