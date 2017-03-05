Temperature Roller Coaster this Week

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Mother Nature sure has been confused lately with big temperature swings across the region. It wasn’t too long ago where we saw record breaking heat here in Connecticut with temps in the 70s. This morning, many residents in Connecticut woke up with temperatures in the single digits and when you factored in the wind it felt like below 0°F.

This afternoon actual temperatures will make it into the upper 20s to low 30s but when you factor in the wind it will feel like the teens and 20s for most of the day with a very relentless NW wind out there. The good news is that the wind will diminish a bit as we go into the late afternoon/evening

If you’re not a big fan of the winter chill then there is some good news for you. Temperatures do rebound back into the 40s and 50s Monday-Wednesday with a few rain showers Tuesday. However, we dip back into the low 40s and eventually the 30s as we head into next weekend.

There will be some rain around Friday that may end as wet snow across northern CT. We’re also going to have to watch Saturday night with the potential for a wintry mess. Winter is holding strong!

