Will Spring Flooding Spell Trouble?

Every year when we get the spring-time thaw in April, we keep a very close eye on the potential for flooding. Believe it or not, flooding is the worst type of natural disaster because so many types of weather can cause flooding. In this case, our Connecticut River floods often during the spring thanks to snow melting. You’re probably thinking, “who cares…it won’t flood this spring, we don’t even have snow on the ground”. Well it’s not our snow that is the issue, it’s the snow up north.

The origin of the Connecticut river is all the way up near Canada. It flows for 410 miles from Pittsburg, NH all the way to Long Island Sound.  All along that route in the spring snow melts and flows into the river. That causes water levels to rise and sometimes it can cause flooding.  Here is a view of the next handful of days:

hfdc3 hg Will Spring Flooding Spell Trouble?

You may notice that the river is going up to near action stage. Yes the last few days have been very cold, but the damage was done last week with abnormally warm temps. Even in Southern Vermont, most of the snow is long gone away from the ski areas. Here is the snow pack from February 19th.

1 Will Spring Flooding Spell Trouble?

And here is the view now with an estimated location of the Connecticut River:

11 Will Spring Flooding Spell Trouble?

As you might be able to tell, it’s a very different map than the first one. That’s a good thing in many ways. With little snow anywhere from Massachusetts and points south, it will help with the full spring thaw kicks in. The issue is the liquid up to the north. Near the Canadian Border, we have inches of liquid frozen up just waiting to melt again.  So will we see big flooding? Thanks to these April and May temps periodically, it looks not likely that we’ll see major flooding. It is worth watching closely because if we see a major and long term warm-up or any snow up north, springtime flooding will be in the cards all over again!

