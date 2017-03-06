185 patients evacuated due to power issue at New Haven nursing home

By Published: Updated:
WTNH/Jacquie Slater

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are dealing with a power issue at the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Haven.

New Haven Police Media Liaison David Hartman tells News 8 that the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 169 Davenport Avenue is being evacuated Monday night due to a power issue in the building. Hartman says 185 patients are being evacuated.

The New Haven Fire Department, AMR and State Representatives are on scene assisting with the evacuation process.

There is no word as to how long the issue will last or when the patients will be allowed back inside.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as we receive it.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s