185 patients evacuated due to power issue at New Haven nursing home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are dealing with a power issue at the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Haven.

New Haven Police Media Liaison David Hartman tells News 8 that the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 169 Davenport Avenue is being evacuated Monday night due to a power issue in the building. Hartman says 185 patients are being evacuated.

The New Haven Fire Department, AMR and State Representatives are on scene assisting with the evacuation process.

There is no word as to how long the issue will last or when the patients will be allowed back inside.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as we receive it.