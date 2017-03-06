Anamarie Francisco: DIY Wedding Favors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Based in Fairfield County, CT, Crafted by Anamarie provides hand-lettering and modern calligraphy for weddings and events.

Blessed with good handwriting and a love for all things DIY, she started Crafted by Anamarie over a year ago as a creative outlet. She started making custom signs for friends and family, posted the photos on Instagram, and soon enough more and more people started seeing my work. At the time it was a “side hustle” while working a full-time, 9-5 corporate job in NYC. In September of last year Anmmarie decided to take a leap of faith and take this business on full-time.

Annmarie will be hosting an Intro to Brush Lettering Workshop at Le Pain Quotidien in Stamford on Saturday, March 25th. Attendees will learn the basics of brush lettering which is really great for DIY Wedding Projects like envelope addressing, place cards, etc.

For more details visit www.craftedbyanamarie.com/workshops