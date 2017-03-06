Ansonia’s mayor backs Malloy’s plan for education spending

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– The Republican Mayor of Ansonia is backing Governor Dannel Malloy’s plan for education spending.

Mayor David Cassetti said his city gets far less state education money than wealthier towns. In a press conference Monday, Governor Malloy proposed more need-based state funding.

Ansonia’s mayor says without changes like that his city will run out of money.

“Within the next 12 months, our district will be in need of an additional $3 million in funding to simply maintain the status quo. This amounts to three years of increases within a single year,” said Cassetti.

Mayor Cassetti spoke on the steps of the library; a library he says will have to close without more state aid.

Governor Malloy says his spending plan would send millions of dollars to working class towns.That would mean less state aid for wealthier suburbs