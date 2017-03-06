Arrest made in Hartford parking lot murder

Related Coverage Man killed in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police made an arrest Monday in a murder that happened in a parking lot last summer.

Police say 49-year-old Jonathan Willis turned himself in after an arrest warrant was secured for him on March 3rd in the death of 40-year-old Joseph Jiles.

Police say on August 18th, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male on the sidewalk at 10 Cleveland Avenue. That’s where they found Jiles suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

Jiles was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that a physical altercation occurred in a nearby parking lot at 3155 Main Street between Willis and Jiles. Minutes later, a second confrontation occurred around the corner in front of 10 Cleveland Avenue, at which Jiles was shot and killed.

Willis was charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm.