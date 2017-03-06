Best and worst cities for college basketball fans

(WTNH) – With March Madness just over a week away, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst Cities for College Basketball Fans Monday.
To find 2017’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub crunched the numbers on 291 U.S. cities using seven key metrics: from the number of teams per city to the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.
|Best Cities for College Hoops Fans
|Worst Cities for College Hoops Fans
|1
|Chapel Hill, NC
|282
|Ithaca, NY
|2
|Los Angeles, CA
|283
|Poughkeepsie, NY
|3
|Durham, NC
|284
|Lynchburg, VA
|4
|Bloomington, IN
|285
|Riverside, CA
|5
|Philadelphia, PA
|286
|Hackensack, NJ
|6
|East Lansing, MI
|287
|Clinton, SC
|7
|Lawrence, KS
|288
|Daytona Beach, FL
|8
|Lexington, KY
|289
|Peoria, IL
|9
|Storrs, CT
|290
|Tampa, FL
|10
|Cullowhee, NC
|291
|New Britain, CT