Best and worst cities for college basketball fans

By Published:
UConn fans celebrate at Gampel Pavilion, April 7, 2014.

(WTNH) – With March Madness just over a week away, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its  report on 2017’s Best & Worst Cities for College Basketball Fans Monday.

To find 2017’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub crunched the numbers on 291 U.S. cities using seven key metrics: from the number of teams per city to the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

Best Cities for College Hoops Fans Worst Cities for College Hoops Fans
1 Chapel Hill, NC 282 Ithaca, NY
2 Los Angeles, CA 283 Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Durham, NC 284 Lynchburg, VA
4 Bloomington, IN 285 Riverside, CA
5 Philadelphia, PA 286 Hackensack, NJ
6 East Lansing, MI 287 Clinton, SC
7 Lawrence, KS 288 Daytona Beach, FL
8 Lexington, KY 289 Peoria, IL
9 Storrs, CT 290 Tampa, FL
10 Cullowhee, NC 291 New Britain, CT

 

