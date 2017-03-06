Best and worst cities for college basketball fans

(WTNH) – With March Madness just over a week away, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst Cities for College Basketball Fans Monday.

To find 2017’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub crunched the numbers on 291 U.S. cities using seven key metrics: from the number of teams per city to the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

Best Cities for College Hoops Fans Worst Cities for College Hoops Fans 1 Chapel Hill, NC 282 Ithaca, NY 2 Los Angeles, CA 283 Poughkeepsie, NY 3 Durham, NC 284 Lynchburg, VA 4 Bloomington, IN 285 Riverside, CA 5 Philadelphia, PA 286 Hackensack, NJ 6 East Lansing, MI 287 Clinton, SC 7 Lawrence, KS 288 Daytona Beach, FL 8 Lexington, KY 289 Peoria, IL 9 Storrs, CT 290 Tampa, FL 10 Cullowhee, NC 291 New Britain, CT