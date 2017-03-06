Concerns over President Trump’s adminsitration addressed at Town Hall Meeting



HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been scheduled for a while, but Monday night’s Town Hall meeting run by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro taking on a new focus as President Trump‘s latest executive orders came in earlier Monday afternoon.

“People are energized, motivated, they are speaking our. They wanna know what they can do to be engaged and be involved,” said DeLauro.

“I’m pretty fearful of what’s going on. The decisions that are being made are affecting me and my family personally and I think we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Hamden resident Jessica Liedke.

“I’m very worried about our democracy. I worry that it’s in jeopardy,” said Lisa Angelica of New Haven.

DeLauro drew a crowd of about 200 people and spoke about many issues including the travel ban.

“This goes well beyond what we’ve had in the past about the vetting process that deals with dangerous criminals and keeping them out of the country. We’re all there on that but this is religious discrimination as well,” said DeLauro.

“With the Muslim bans that he’s passing and the one that he did today, I think just fuels the ISIL for recruiting on their end and also puts our national security at great risk,” said Angelica.

Other concerns addressed included President Trump’s proposed $54 billion in cuts to Labor, Health and Humanitarian Services and Education.

“All that stuff has to do, has direct consequences on my family. I’ve got a young family. I’ve got my baby you know. I want the best future for him and right now things aren’t kind of going in the direction I’d like to see,” said Liedke.

According to the latest Gallup poll, President Trump has a 43 percent approval rating. While he has his supporters the room tonight in Hamden was not speaking out in his favor.

“Don’t lose track of the power that you have in making your voices heard. But, I will be there. You can count on that,” said DeLauro.