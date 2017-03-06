Defense in ex-NFL star’s murder trial claims new evidence

By Published:
Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez appears during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is charged in the 2012 slayings of two men outside a Boston nightclub. (Angela Rowlings/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been sent home early after the judge said he needed time to consider a claim that Hernandez’s lawyers have new evidence that could help their client.

Attorney Ronald Sullivan told Judge Jeffrey Locke on Monday that a street sweeper who passed by the 2012 drive-by shooting scene saw a woman or someone with braids rising from the sunroof of a white SUV and holding what appeared to be a recording device.

Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner.

Prosecutor Patrick Haggan said the street sweeper did not mention a white SUV during his initial police interview.

Locke took a defense motion to dismiss under advisement.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s