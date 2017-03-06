Dog found nearly starved to death in Branford

**WARNING: The photos in this story may be difficult for some to view**

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford are caring for a dog they say was hours from death when it was brought to them Monday morning.

According to the shelter, a woman brought the dog to them Monday morning after she saw it on Route 1 in Branford. The woman said she was near the Big Y Plaza on Route 1 when she saw a dog walking, then fall down. She stopped, put the dog in her car and brought her to the shelter.

The vets say the dog, who they’ve named Hope, has been starved for two to three months and was 24 to 48 hours from death when she was brought in. Hope cannot stand, walk or lift her head. The vet gave her body condition a 1 on a body scale of 0-9. She is being provided with 24/hour care.

The shelter says this is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they have seen.

Officials are trying to find someone who knows this dog or where she came from. If you recognize her or have any information, you’re asked to call the animal shelter at (203)315-4125.