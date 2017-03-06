Dozens relocated following weekend fire at Hartford apartment complex

Related Coverage Fire at Hartford apartment complex displaces dozens

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Several agencies are helping find temporary homes for more than 100 people whose Hartford apartments were damaged in a fire over the weekend.

On Saturday, a fire caused significant damage to the apartment complex at 194 Washington Street. The 4-story building houses 136 units. Occupants were brought to the Pope Park Recreation Center where the Special Services Unit, Red Cross, and Health and Human Services division collaborated to help and relocate 77 adults and 18 children. The Red Cross relocated an additional 9 adults and 1 child to area motels.

Related: Fire at Hartford apartment complex displaces dozens

The Hartford Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), comprised of all volunteers, was activated and worked to assist the different divisions and organizations in the relocation and recovery efforts. 74 of the 136 units at the complex have been deemed habitable and those residents have returned home.

All of residents who were displaced have been set up in temporary housing and/or shelter.