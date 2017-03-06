Former principal arrested again for voyeurism of children in stores

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man, who was arrested last fall by Hartford Police for recording female children in a Walmart, has now been arrested by State Police after upskirt videos of young girls were found on his cell phone.

State Police have charged 47-year-old John Bean with four counts of voyeurism and four count of risk of injury to a minor

Related: Principal resigns amid investigation of photographing girls

According to police, the new charges stem from four videos found on his phone that were taken up the skirts of young girls who were shopping at stores, including Walmart and Five Below.

Related: Police say Wethersfield principal photographed and followed children

Bean is the former principal at Highcrest Elementary School in Wethersfield.