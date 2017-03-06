Former principal arrested again for voyeurism of children in stores

By Published: Updated:
John Bean (State Police)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.  (WTNH)  –  An East Hartford man, who was arrested last fall by Hartford Police for recording female children in a Walmart, has now been arrested by State Police after upskirt videos of young girls were found on his cell phone.

State Police have charged 47-year-old John Bean with four counts of voyeurism and four count of risk of injury to a minor

Related: Principal resigns amid investigation of photographing girls

According to police, the new charges stem from four videos found on his phone that were taken up the skirts of young girls who were shopping at stores, including Walmart and Five Below.

Related: Police say Wethersfield principal photographed and followed children

Bean is the former principal at Highcrest Elementary School in Wethersfield.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s