Getting maximum savings from your AAA membership



HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Your AAA card can save you a lot of money, but it’s important you know where the savings are so you’re maximizing your membership!

We talked to with Anthony Scafariello, Branch Manager at the AAA in Hamden, who said one of the biggest partnerships in our area right now is Sprint. Did you know, sprint will actually pay for some of your AAA membership fees? If you’re a sprint customer you should ask about that.

As we get into warmer months, keep your AAA card in mind when you bring the kids to museums and amusement parks this summer. They have a partnership with Mystic Aquarium, Lake Compounce and Quassy.

And don’t forget to pull it out when you’re shopping. Scafariello said there are a number of places to save.

Payless, the Gap offering 10 percent to our members, Amtrak offering 10% to our members, Tanger Outlets. Our members can go there and get a special coupon book.

There’s a link online that can show you all the discounts offered in our area. I went on and found discounts on tax software, shows, and prescriptions.

The best thing to do is take a moment to check it out.