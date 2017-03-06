Greater Orange Restaurant Week: Eli’s Restaurant Group

By Published: Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There are 20 Restaurants participating in the Greater Orange Restaurant Week. Both Eli’s and La Famiglia are the Restaurant Sponsors of Greater Orange Restaurant Week.

All are offering Dinner Specials, no specific price point, most are offering lunch specials.

The First Greater Orange Restaurant Week took place last August and was a huge success.  This season, they are offering a two week restaurant week to get people out during a typically slow time of the year and trying different restaurants and the new menu items they are offering.  This season there are restaurants from the Milford, Orange and West Haven markets participating in this promotion.

Greater Orange Restaurant Week runs from February 27-March 12 (2 Weeks)

For more information head over to GORestaurantWeek.net

