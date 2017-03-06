House Republicans to introduce health care legislation this week

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans seemed on track to secure two more years of House control in Tuesday’s elections but with erosion of their historic majority, leaving hard-line conservatives with added clout to vex party leaders. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans seemed on track to secure two more years of House control in Tuesday’s elections but with erosion of their historic majority, leaving hard-line conservatives with added clout to vex party leaders. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(ABC)– House Republicans are expected to introduce legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act early this week, a senior GOP aide tells ABC News.

Congressional staffers worked through last week tweaking the proposal. House Speaker Paul Ryan discussed the plan with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden on Saturday, according to the aide.

Some Republican lawmakers expressed concern last week about the House’s draft legislation — with opposition forming against a proposed refundable tax credit to help people buy insurance. One group of GOP senators is apprehensive about phasing out Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion.

But Ryan last Friday said he wasn’t “worried at all” about the status of the GOP’s health care reform plan.

“We got a choice to make. Do we want to keep Obamacare, or do we want to repeal and replace Obamacare?” Ryan said on Fox News, adding that the GOP and President Trump were “working off the same piece of paper” with respect to health care reform.

In January, then-President elect Trump promised his party would repeal Obamacare — his predecessor’s signature legislative achievement — and replace it “almost immediately” with a plan that would cover “everybody.”

Under budgetary rules, Republicans will need just 51 votes to repeal Obamacare in the Senate. Given Vice President Mike Pence’s tie breaking vote, they can only afford to lose two GOP senators.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s