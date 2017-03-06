Southbound lanes of I-395 reopen after overnight closure

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 South was closed in Plainfield from 7 p.m. Sunday until about 6 a.m. the following morning, after a tractor trailer carrying bottled water caught fire.

Troopers and firefighters were dispatched to I-395 S, just south of exit 29, where a tractor trailer carrying bottled water had ignited on Sunday evening.

#cttraffic I395 S/B Plainfield Exit 29(old Exit 88)traffic being diverted off Exit 29 and re-entering at on ramp for TT fire. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/SMRJWxvVEV — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 6, 2017

Dispatchers say the trailer was fully engulfed, and the driver had separated it from the tractor prior to crews arriving. There were no injuries.

All visible flames were knocked down within a half an hour, but crews say the overhaul of the trailer and its contents took some time.

Crews with the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) were on-scene, and state police oversaw the closure and short detour off of exit 28.

Cleared: Tractor Trailer Accident – PLAINFIELD #I395 South at Exit 29 (RTE 14A) at 3/6/2017 6:05:05 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) March 6, 2017

All lanes were cleared just after 6 a.m.