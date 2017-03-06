Southbound lanes of I-395 reopen after overnight closure

(Image: Connecticut State Police)
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 South was closed in Plainfield from 7 p.m. Sunday until about 6 a.m. the following morning, after a tractor trailer carrying bottled water caught fire.

Troopers and firefighters were dispatched to I-395 S, just south of exit 29, where a tractor trailer carrying bottled water had ignited on Sunday evening.

Dispatchers say the trailer was fully engulfed, and the driver had separated it from the tractor prior to crews arriving. There were no injuries.

All visible flames were knocked down within a half an hour, but crews say the overhaul of the trailer and its contents took some time.

(Image: Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications)
Crews with the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) were on-scene, and state police oversaw the closure and short detour off of exit 28.

All lanes were cleared just after 6 a.m.

