In the Bender Kitchen: Chef Roshara Sanders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we Chef Roshara Sanders, Owner Alkhemy Food Group.  Alkhemy food group is a collaboration of chefs that have banded together to change the world through Food.

The National Restaurant Association is proud of the industry’s diversity. And we hope to inspire further inclusion through the fifth annual Faces of Diversity Awards program. The Faces of Diversity Awards program honors individuals in the restaurant industry who have realized the American Dream through hard work, determination and enterprise.

National Restaurant Association Awards Gala in Washington, DC March 28th.

The Arabian Sausage King

Ingredients:

Baharat Spice

2Tbsp Fresh Ground Pepper

2Tbsp Paprika

2Tbsp ground Cumin

1Tbsp coriander

1Tbsp ground cloves

1tsp cinnamon

1tsp nutmeg

½ tsp cayenne

1Tbsp salt

1Tbsp Za’atar herbs

1oz Goat cheese

½ oz red peppers

½ oz green peppers

½ oz yellow onion

6oz Leg of Lamb

2.5oz fat (Sausage is home made by Chef Roshara Sanders) Audience can by any beef sausage or Lamb sausage from local Hala Markets

Garlic Mayo

1 Pita Bread with Cucumber Yogurt (dice cumber add 1tsp of salt and pepper 1 oz plan yougurt)

For more information visit www.Alkhemychefs.com

