Juveniles caught with stolen vehicle in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department spotted an out-of-state stolen vehicle which lead to arresting two juveniles at the end of a foot chase.

Police were notified on Monday around 7:42 a.m. that a stolen car was in the area of Mountain Rd. The vehicle had been reported out of Longmeadow, Massachusetts and it’s location was being tracked by GPS. Officers responded into the area and it was seen on I-84 west. The car was not pursued but followed for some time by unmarked units. Officers lost sight of the stolen vehicle that was reportedly

occupied three to four times. The same vehicle was later reported to be in the area of Hollywood Ave. on the Hartford city line. It was located unoccupied. Officers in the area then observed several parties running through back yards in the immediate area. Two were detained and at least one suspect was not located.

The suspects were juveniles and taken into custody, and referred to juvenile authorities. One juvenile was already wanted on a take into custody order (TIC). Police said the juveniles were known to West Hartford Police and have a long history regarding stolen cars and burglaries. Hartford and Newington Police assisted as did a Connecticut State Police K9. One officer suffered a leg injury during the foot chase.

The vehicle was recovered and was not damaged. The items taken in suspected burglaries were recovered.