KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire at a building at 12 Conrad’s Park in the Dayville section of Killingly that happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters say the first truck arrived at the scene within minutes and it took less than a half hour to get the flames under control.

The fire department says there were no injuries, although an ambulance was sent to the scene as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.