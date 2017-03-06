Lawmakers push to stop phony Connecticut tobacco products from hitting market

Published:
Shade Tobacco Plants (Image: Big Stock Photo)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) – After hearing complaints from Connecticut tobacco growers, a group of lawmakers are trying to help.

A number of foreign-grown tobacco products are being mislabeled and sold as “Connecticut” products. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), U.S. Representative John Larson (CT-1), and U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (CT-2) called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to take action to enforce existing regulations on tobacco labeling and prevent foreign competitors from undercutting Connecticut growers.

The group wrote a letter to the FDA:

“We write to you today after hearing concerns from our constituents regarding the mislabeling of foreign cigar products. Connecticut shade tobacco seeds are now not only grown in Connecticut and other areas of the Northeast, but also in Ecuador and other parts of Central and Latin America… The uniqueness of Connecticut shade tobacco is due to the specific environment in which it is grown. Given existing authorities and the responsibilities of your agencies, we urge you to investigate the misbranding of Connecticut shade tobacco products and take action to curb this deceptive practice. While there are myriad challenges facing farmers, being undercut by foreign growers is a clear threat to the long-term viability of the Connecticut shade tobacco industry.”

