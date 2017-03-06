Libraries evolving in the digital age

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Need a recording studio for free? Well guess what, the Danbury Library just put one in and as long as you have a Connecticut library card, you can use it. It’s open to anyone in the state.

For all of you who dream of one day becoming a national recording artist and hearing your music on the air, the library’s “Studio 170” might just figure into that. As libraries evolve and change, this one is on the cutting edge.

“As long as you have an active Connecticut library card and an ID, if you’re 17 and older you can book a session for up to three hours. We take it in half hour increments, but most people are taking the full three hours just to take advantage of it. You can have up to two advanced sessions per month and as many walk-in sessions as you want, so if you’re willing to come all the way down and see if there is space available, we’re going to let you use it if it is available,” said Amanda Gilbertie, the digital services librarian.

The friends of the library raised $18,000 to put in the recording studio. It’s the only one of its kind in the state in a library. If you want to record there, just give them a call.

