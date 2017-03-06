Man walking dog falls into Norwalk River

By Published:
[Courtesy: Norwalk Fire Dept.]

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man walking his dog Monday afternoon is now recovering after falling 12 feet down the riverbank of the Norwalk River.

At around 2 p.m., first responders arrived just 4 minutes after a passerby heard the man calling for help and dialed 911. When crews arrived, they found the man sitting on the side of the riverbank being helped by someone.

The area of the river where the man fell, near 601 Main Avenue, is narrow, fast moving and about six to ten inches deep, officials said, and the water was approximately 40 degrees.

Rescue crews trekked across the river to help the man, who was suffering from a head injury from the 12-foot fall down the riverbank. The man was loaded into a stokes basket and carried out of the embankment.

Investigators found that the man was walking his dog along a trail and slipped. The dog was also rescued from the riverbank and handed over to the man’s friend.

river rescue 2 Man walking dog falls into Norwalk River river rescue 3 Man walking dog falls into Norwalk River

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s