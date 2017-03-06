Man walking dog falls into Norwalk River

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man walking his dog Monday afternoon is now recovering after falling 12 feet down the riverbank of the Norwalk River.

At around 2 p.m., first responders arrived just 4 minutes after a passerby heard the man calling for help and dialed 911. When crews arrived, they found the man sitting on the side of the riverbank being helped by someone.

The area of the river where the man fell, near 601 Main Avenue, is narrow, fast moving and about six to ten inches deep, officials said, and the water was approximately 40 degrees.

Rescue crews trekked across the river to help the man, who was suffering from a head injury from the 12-foot fall down the riverbank. The man was loaded into a stokes basket and carried out of the embankment.

Investigators found that the man was walking his dog along a trail and slipped. The dog was also rescued from the riverbank and handed over to the man’s friend.