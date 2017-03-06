March 6th is National Oreo Cookie Day

(WTNH) — Despite what type you get, Oreos aren’t so healthy. But in honor of it being National Oreo Cookie Day, you should sit down and grab a glass of milk.

NABISCO created the Oreo in 1912, back then it was called the ‘Oreo Biscuit’. It was renamed the ‘Oreo Biscuit’ back in 1921, and then by 1948 it became the the ‘Oreo Creme Sandwich.’

Today there are dozens of varieties of Oreos, and they are sold in more than one hundred countries.

The Oreo sandwich cookie is made up of two chocolate disks containing a sweet cream filling and is loved by millions.

