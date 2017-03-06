Milford officials say they don’t want changes to Silver Sands State Park



MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of Milford isn’t backing the proposed multi-million dollar project to Silver Sands State Park, instead asking the State to allocate the funds for that project to more urgent needs.

“We are hopeful that the state wakes up especially in light of the $1.5 billion deficit they are facing,” said Milford Mayor Ben Blake.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection or DEEP is hoping to make improvements that include adding public bathrooms, changing areas and a snack bar with a wraparound deck. Mayor Blake said that the timing just doesn’t seem sensible.

We want Silver sands state park to be like it is now. We’d be okay with a couple bathrooms but to add these huge monstrous facilities does not seem very sensible at a time we are going through such huge budget woes.”

The price tag? $10 million. DEEP has said funding would come from authorized bond funds for state park infrastructure improvements.

“Ten million dollars is a lot of money that could go where other things are getting cut like mental health, schools. I would rather see the money go to that,” said Debbie Fasanella.

“I would rather the money spend on something else.. maybe our school system, improving our roads, our bridges,” said Andrea Veikos.

“Whether they are putting it on a credit card or paying for it in another way it’s still money that could be used to help us out locally,” said Mayor Blake.

People would also have to pay to park. Right now it is free to park.

“I think it’s so nice that this is a state park and there’s no fee to come in,” said Veikos.

“We come up here on a regular basis from Trumbull because we don’t have access to the water, so for us to come and park right there and walk up it’s fabulous,” said Kathleen Heeks.

DEEP has said that their goal is to provide better services to people who visit the park.

“It’s been this way for a long time it would be probably nicer but it it really necessary with that price tag,” said Veikos.

Some residents said DEEP should leave Silver Sands State Park the way it is.

“I really don’t want to see it change. It’s so beautiful and peaceful here,” said Fasanella.