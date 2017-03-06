National Consumer Protection Week kicks off with tips to keep your info safe

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– This is National Consumer Protection Week and the Better Business Bureau wants to help protect you from scams. The Better Business Bureau is putting out a different tip every day.

This week is all about educating you, the consumer. There are some things you can do to keep your personal information safe, but Monday’s focus is on knowing where your information is coming from. Specifically when the information is about weight loss. All you have to do is look around the web or open your email and you will quickly find dozens of companies claiming to be able to burn fat, flatten your tummy, make the good parts of you bigger and the bad parts of you smaller.

Here’s what the Better Business Bureau wants you to know, however. If there were a miracle weight loss drug, you wouldn’t hear about it for the first time in a pop-up ad on your computer, you’d hear it from the real news outlets. There are lots of fake ads with photoshopped before and after images to try to trick you into thinking the results are real.

“But they’ve also been known to use news organization logos to pretend that they’ve been endorsed by various news organizations, or they’ll set up a fake news site in order to do nothing more than peddle their products,” said Howard Schwartz, CT Better Business Bureau.

In addition to the weight loss focus for Monday, there are three important and easy tips that you can do this week to make your information safer. Two of them have to do with important paperwork. Keep it all properly filed. That way, when you need it for important things like taxes or consumer complaints, you can find it. However, for documents you don’t need anymore, don’t just throw them away – shred them. Especially if they have anything to do with your taxes or health care. Those documents will be full of important information that an identity thief would love to get.

The other big tip is about your online life. I know it’s tough to keep track, but the BBB says you should have different passwords for every account. Plus, with many accounts, you can have two step verification, so the website sends a code to your cell phone and you have to enter that to log in.

All of these things are about making you smarter with your information and money. More tips are coming all week long.