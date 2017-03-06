North Haven Fire Department Gifted With Automated CPR Machine

By Published:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The North Haven Fire Department received a life saving gift, a LUCAS Chest Compression System, from the founder of Edible Arrangement Tariq Farid.

The Lucas Device is an automatic CPR machine that provides a consistent chest compression – both in terms of rate and depth – allowing paramedics to do other lifesaving work on the person.

Performing manual CPR, especially after five minutes of continuous chest compressions, can lead to fatigue. This device allow for the compressions to be deep enough and consistent enough in hopes of keeping the patient alive. The device can also be left on the patient during transport to the hospital to continue attempts to restart circulation. The fewer interruptions, the greater the chance it is to revive the patient.

“We operate 24-hours, seven days a week. This device, which doesn’t take a break, is here to protect our community,” said North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski.

The device works by snapping into a baseboard that’s positioned under the patient’s chest. A suction-like plunger on the end of a piston then delivers either the 30 chest compressions recommended by the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association or continuous compressions to revive patients who have been intubated.

