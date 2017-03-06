Norwich Woman Charged with Driving While Intoxicated

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)- A Norwich woman was charged with speeding and driving while intoxicated after being pulled over early Monday morning in Ledyard.

Police say 26-year-old Kayleigh Winkis was pulled over after speeding on Route 12 near the intersection of Van Tassell Drive, around 1:24 Monday morning. Police say when she was stopped an investigation revealed Winkis was intoxicated, and she was therefore arrested. Winkis was taken to the Ledyard Police Department and her car was towed from the scene.

Police say Winkis was released on bond and is due in New London Superior Court later this month.