Norwich Woman Charged with Driving While Intoxicated

By Published:
Map Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)- A Norwich woman was charged with speeding and driving while intoxicated after being pulled over early Monday morning in Ledyard.

Police say 26-year-old Kayleigh Winkis was pulled over after speeding on Route 12 near the intersection of Van Tassell Drive, around 1:24 Monday morning. Police say when she was stopped an investigation revealed Winkis was intoxicated, and she was therefore arrested. Winkis was taken to the Ledyard Police Department and her car was towed from the scene.

Police say Winkis was released on bond and is due in New London Superior Court later this month.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s