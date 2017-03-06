PD: Bridgeport man arrested for commercial break-ins

Related Coverage Man arrested in Italian ice store robbery

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man has been arrested for three burglaries from April 2016.

On Monday, Shelton police arrested 48-year-old Steven Carloto of Bridgeport. Carloto is currently in prison and was charged when he was in court for similar charges. Police say the break-ins were at the Chinatown Restaurant and the Shanghai Gardens Restaurant in Shelton. Police say Carloto also broke into the Rita’s Italian Ice in the fall of 2016.

Carloto is charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and larceny. He was placed on a $60,000 bond for the three incidents.