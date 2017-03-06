Petitions aim to change catholic school prom policy



MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — It may not be a surprise that a girl cannot take another girl as a date to the prom at Mercy High School, which is an all girls catholic school but there are plenty of people who want to change that.

A change.org petition Let Girls Take Girls to Prom was started by a senior at the parochial high school in Middletown. The student who has since closed the petition wrote “You don’t have to be dating the person to bring them and have fun.” She also addresses the controversial concept of homosexualtiy adding “Many LGBT+ children who are raised in a Catholic home are terrified to come out.”

“A girl and a girl, a guy and a guy, it’s a free country that’s what they say,” said Herman Bartell of Middletown.

Like the first petition a second one quotes the pope “Even Francis… has stated, ‘…every person, regardless of sexual orientation, ought to be respected … while ‘every sign of unjust discrimination’ is to be carefully avoided…'”

Jenna Gagnon has two kids of her own. “I try not to put that judgement on them so I wouldn’t want them to have put on them by anyone else either,” said the Middletown mother.

Supporters of the petition wrote:

“I’m signing because girls at Middletown high brought their friends who were girls and no one thought twice to question their sexual preferences.”

“Love is love.”

“God does not judge neither should we”

“I feel that the catholic school system tries to stick to their to the books,” said Gagnon.

Michael Stammiello a spokesperson for the Diocese of Norwich sent this statement. “Mercy High has a long tradition of being a welcoming and respectful community. Their senior prom policies are in keeping with the teachings of the Catholic faith and established in part to ensure the safety of the students.”

“When they’re going to that school they know it’s catholic and that’s their choice but at the same time even if it’s a friend you know it’s about the kids being happy,” says Nichole Landry of Middletown.