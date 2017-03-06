Phishing scam hits Connecticut school district, again

Related Coverage Groton police investigate phishing scam targeting town employees

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Days after a phishing scam hit Groton (GRAH’-tuhn) Public Schools, sensitive tax information may have been compromised for workers in Glastonbury’s public school district.

Alan Bookman, superintendent of Glastonbury schools, says personal information including names, addresses and social security numbers could have been exposed as part of a W-2 phishing scam.

A letter sent to workers says as many as 1,600 workers could be affected except for food service personnel.

Bookman says he has notified authorities and is working to provide safeguards to protect employees.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

Officials say a phishing scam last week compromised tax information for all 1,300 employees with Groton Public Schools.

The district said someone pretending to be the superintendent sent an email to the business office requesting information on personnel W-2 forms.

