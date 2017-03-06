Police arrest 2 following month-long heroin investigation

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich and Waterford Police have arrested two people after an investigation in heroin sales.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on N. Cliff Street in Norwich on Monday. There, officials found and seized 57 grams of heroin, 12 grams of cocaine, $8,356 and two vehicles.

Christopher Nolan, 35, and Lashea Wade, 26, both of the N. Cliff Street home, have been arrested.

Nolan and Wade are both charged with:

Possession of cocaine

Two counts of possession of heroin

Possession of cocaine with intent to sell

Possession of heroin with intent to sell

Operating a drug factory

Sale of heroin

Conspiracy to sell heroin

As always, anyone with information of drug activity is asked to call police. All calls will be kept confidential.