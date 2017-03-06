Police arrest 2 following month-long heroin investigation

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich and Waterford Police have arrested two people after an investigation in heroin sales.
Police executed a search warrant at a home on N. Cliff Street in Norwich on Monday. There, officials found and seized 57 grams of heroin, 12 grams of cocaine, $8,356 and two vehicles.
Christopher Nolan, 35, and Lashea Wade, 26, both of the N. Cliff Street home, have been arrested.
Nolan and Wade are both charged with:
- Possession of cocaine
- Two counts of possession of heroin
- Possession of cocaine with intent to sell
- Possession of heroin with intent to sell
- Operating a drug factory
- Sale of heroin
- Conspiracy to sell heroin
As always, anyone with information of drug activity is asked to call police. All calls will be kept confidential.