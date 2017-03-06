Police arrest 2 following month-long heroin investigation

Christopher Nolan and Lashea Wade (Photos provided by Norwich Police)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich and Waterford Police have arrested two people after an investigation in heroin sales.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on N. Cliff Street in Norwich on Monday. There, officials found and seized 57 grams of heroin, 12 grams of cocaine, $8,356 and two vehicles.

(Photo provided by Norwich Police)

Christopher Nolan, 35, and Lashea Wade, 26, both of the N. Cliff Street home, have been arrested.

Nolan and Wade are both charged with:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Two counts of possession of heroin
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to sell
  • Possession of heroin with intent to sell
  • Operating a drug factory
  • Sale of heroin
  • Conspiracy to sell heroin

As always, anyone with information of drug activity is asked to call police. All calls will be kept confidential.