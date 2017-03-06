Police standoff ends after man barricades himself in Harwinton home

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A man who barricaded himself in a Harwinton home Monday morning is now in police custody.

State police say at around 8:30 a.m., troopers responded to Woodchuck Lane for a male threatening to harm himself. The man barricaded himself in the residence and was reportedly armed.

State Police Emergency Services Unit (Tact Team and negotiator) were called to the scene and at around 1:03 p.m., the man was detained.

Police say while there were no injuries reported, the man was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Woodchuck Lane at Meadow View Drive was closed during the standoff but has since reopened.

Police have not released the man’s identity at this time. The incident remains under investigation.