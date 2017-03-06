Police Still Searching for Two Bank Robbery Suspects in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are still searching for two men in connection with bank robberies in Fairfield county last month.

The first man is described as a 5’10” white male in his late twenties. According to police, on February 22nd the man attempted to enter the People’s United Bank in Southport but the door was locked. He yelled to an employee to unlock the door but was told they were closed. He was wearing a face mask with gloves and carrying a duffel bag.

Related: Police Investigating Attempted Bank Robbery in Fairfield

The man then fled the scene in a green 1996 Honda Accord. The car was purchased the day before in Stratford after an add was put up on the internet site “LetGo.”

After the police talked to the seller of the car they determined a second man was involved. According to the seller, the car was purchased by a black male in his twenties with a thin build and braids in his hair.

On February 24th the Fairfield County Bank in Wilton was robbed by the same individual from Southport using the Honda Accord as the getaway car. The vehicle was recovered by police a short distance away from the bank but the driver had fled the scene.

A reward has been issued for any information pertaining to these bank robberies.