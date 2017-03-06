Police: Woman receives delivery of cocaine

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been charged after police say she received more than seven pounds of cocaine in the mail.

Middletown police say 27-year-old Jasmine Delgado is charged with criminal attempt to possess narcotics and attempt to possess narcotics with intent to sell.

Police say the drugs were mailed from Puerto Rico to one of Delgado’s neighbors, who became suspicious and went to police.

Police confirmed the presence of drugs, which they say had a street of value of as much as $120,000.

The woman told police she had reluctantly allowed Delgado to have the package sent to her.

Delgado said she thought the package contained children’s clothing and had no knowledge of drugs.

She is free on bond pending a Friday court appearance.

