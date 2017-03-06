Public hearing to be held on Connecticut marriage laws

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Another public hearing will be held on Monday March 6th on a bill which would change one of the state’s marriage laws.

Right now children 15 and under can get married with the permission of a probate court judge. While 16 and 17 year olds need permission of a parent or guardian.

The bill being proposed would not allow anyone under the age of 18 to get married.

Human rights activists say studies show marriage before the age of 18 can have harmful effects in areas including mental health and domestic violence.