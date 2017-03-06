Sen. Blumenthal to announce plan to block Deputy Attorney General nomination

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will announce his plan to block the Deputy Attorney General nominee Rod Rosenstein.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, says he will use every tool possible to block the nomination of Deputy General Rod Rosenstein until he assigns a prosecutor to investigate ties between the Trump administration and Russia.

It is now Rosenstein’s responsibility to appoint a special prosecutor, now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself for his involvement in the Russian investigation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing at the state capitol on Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Rosenstein’s nomination. Unless Rosenstein commits to appointing a special prosecutor, Blumenthal will block his nomination. The block would deny Rosenstein unanimous consent and obstruct action on the Senate floor.